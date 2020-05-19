Tory Whips Order MPs to ‘Stay Alert’

Tory MPs were amused to see Government messaging being driven into their internal operational communications today, as Deputy Chief Whip Stuart Andrew told them to “stay alert” for possible divisions this afternoon.

Dear Colleagues, Please note that there are three Government SI’S on today’s business. Divisions are possible throughout the afternoon so we advise colleagues to stay alert; however, we will endeavour to give colleagues 30 minutes notice where possible for any Divisions taking place. Stuart Andrew MP

Deputy Chief Whip

One MP asks Guido if they have to be double alert now…