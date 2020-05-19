SNP Campaigned for “Unforgivable” Immigration Policy

The SNP denounced the passage of the new points-based immigration system last night, decrying it as “reckless”, “draconian”, and “unforgivable.” The same SNP that in 2014 campaigned for an independent Scotland to implement an Australian-style points-based system…

The SNP’s 2014 ‘Scotland’s Future’ manifesto for a separated Scotland promised that the newly independent government would deliver:

“a controlled points-based system to support the migration of skilled workers for the benefit of Scotland’s economy”

Judging by this Tweet from Ian Blackford last night, it seems the SNP’s current immigration policy is just telling foreigners to “f**k off”…