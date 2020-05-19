ONS 3.9% Figure Understates Jobs Shock, Unemployment Set to Hit 9%

Flash data from the ONS has shown a grim picture for employment. The impact has clearly started to bite – not least into public finances. The furlough programme has obscured much of the damage to come. It’s not going to be pretty when that scheme is eased this summer. The main takeaways are:
How many of the furloughed will really have a job to return to when the pandemic furlough measures expire – in many cases it is just a delayed redundancy – government hopes about the furlough scheme saving jobs don’t ring entirely true. ING economist James Smith estimates that we will likely see unemployment hit 9%. The longer lockdown continues the fewer furloughed will have jobs to return to…