Kevan Jones’ Lockdown-Flouting Centenary Celebration

As Labour marshal their arguments about the past guidelines for care homes and the risks to old people whilst portraying the new looser lockdown rules as confusing or incomprehensible to ordinary people, Guido reckons it might be a good idea for them to get their own house in order. Footage from before Boris announced the loosening of the lockdown shows Durham MP Kevan Jones breaking the rules, along with some police officers, to attend a VE Day-themed birthday party for a 100-year-old constituent. The hall had placed chairs two metres apart, however footage from the event shows Jones mingling with locals prior to the performance by a Vera Lynn tribute act. Breaking lockdown rules to mingle with a very vulnerable old person looks a little reckless…