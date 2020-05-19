Hard Left’s Pick for Labour’s Next General Secretary

The race to become the new General Secretary of the Labour Party following Jenny Formby’s resignation earlier this month is hotting up. The Mirror is reporting that David Evans is Keir Starmer’s favourite for the job. Evans previously served as Labour’s assistant general secretary under Tony Blair. Already opposing him is Pamela Fitzpatrick – one of Corbyn’s star PPCs in their Labour’s target seat of Harrow East last year. She managed to turn a Tory majority of just 1,757 into one of a stonking 8,170…

Fitzpatrick is winning over the left with her track record of wanting more MPs like Chris Williamson, denying Labour’s anti-Semitism problem, and promoting Skripal conspiracy theories.

Unite’s Anneliese Midgley has decided against running, leaving the Unite endorsement open for Fitzpatrick, who has already been endorsed by John McDonnell’s Labour Representation Committee. A compelling choice for the cranks…