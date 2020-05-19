Boundary Reforms Bill to be Introduced Today

Minister for the Constitution, Chloe Smith, will later today introduce the long-overdue Parliamentary Constituencies Bill to the Commons, which – with an 80 seat majority – will finally see the redrawing of constituency boundaries that have remained the same for a decade. As Guido first revealed in January, the Government will be keeping the number of MPs at 650 however, abandoning David Cameron’s plans to reduce the number to 600. Despite some evidence suggesting the Tories would have seen a 30 seat-larger majority in 2019 had the reforms already been in place, Smith is keen to emphasize this isn’t about furthering a political agenda…