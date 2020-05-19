Brave Bob Roberts Comes Out Publicly on Anti-Homophobia Day 🌈

Over the weekend MPs from across the political divide came out to celebrate International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia; with the Labour Party putting out an official video, and Tory MP Dehenna Davison doing what Gen Z’ers do best by uploading a TikTok:

MP Rob Roberts took things to the Nth degree, using the day to formally come out to his Twitter followers, Tweeting:

Rob received heaped support from left and right, including Dehenna Davison, Alex Davies-Jones, Chris Elmore, Carolyn Harris and Julie Marson. Guido hopes Rob throws a proper coming-out party when the lockdown is over…