Medics Turn Backs on Belgian Prime Minister

Hardcore Boris haters are mainly confined to social media and the pages of the broadsheets, when he goes out and about and meets real people the popular PM is usually well received. That’s not so for Belgium’s liberal PM, she faced an incredibly frosty reception from hospital staff on a visit yesterday. The staff at Saint-Pierre Hospital in Brussels were less than impressed with Sophie Wilmès as one by one they turned their backs to her motorcade. It will not make ideal footage for her next election campaign…

Although international comparisons can’t reliably be made until all the excess death data has come in many months from now, for the moment Belgium appears to have had the highest per capita death rate in Europe…