Out-Of-Date Coronavirus Advice: There’s an App for That

Guido has been leading the charge in pointing out the flaws with the government’s new Coronavirus app currently being trialled in the Isle of Wight. While the media were all focusing on the technical back end problems, one co-conspirator with access to the app gets in contact to point out it is still linking users to the out-of-date lockdown advice, withdrawn on May 11th. They have got round this issue by posting a re-direct on the old web page instead of directing app users to the right page. The good news is 65% of Isle of Wighters have now downloaded the app; the bad news is they’re all receiving the wrong information…