Covid-19 and Public Spending

The coronavirus has seen the government commit to unprecedented levels of peacetime debt.
In tonight’s Definite Article from the IEA, Director General Mark Littlewood is joined by Tom Clougherty, Head of Tax at the Centre for Policy Studies, Matthew Lesh, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute and IEA Economics Fellow Julian Jessop to discuss public spending in the light of the pandemic.
They’ll be setting the record straight on an article from Sunday’s Observer, which suggested the IEA, CPS and ASI were “calling time on austerity”. The article, which featured all three of tonight’s experts, created the mistaken impression that they support large and sustained increases in public spending – and played down their continued and separate calls for tax-cutting measures to promote innovation and entrepreneurial activity.
