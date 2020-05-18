Coronavirus Per Capita: How the UK’s Regions Compare

Official statistics show that Wales and Scotland, despite being the two least densely populated countries in the union, have a higher number of coronavirus cases per capita. The story with testing sees Scotland far behind England in ramping up testing rates. Yesterday Scotland carried out 2,056 tests, compared to England’s 100,678. Adjusted for population, Scotland is testing a quarter as much of the population as England.



Little wonder that Matt Hancock today announced that anyone, anywhere in the UK who is experiencing symptoms can now get a test from NHS.UK/coronavirus. Pretty rich for Welsh Labour and the SNP to complain about England’s handling of the crisis when the UK Government is now coming to the rescue of the underperforming parts of the UK…