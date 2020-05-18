CCHQ Culling Chairmen

Theresa May’s reshuffle of 2018 not only gave us Chris Grayling as party chairman for a memorable 27 seconds, it introduced us to eight new CCHQ vice chairs, up from the previous four appointees – an attempt by May to inspire loyalty from younger MPs and improve the look of the Tory party. Their loyalty faded pretty quickly…

Boris kept the positions in his first reshuffle, though two of the deputy chairs have since been appointed to Ministerial posts – namely Paul Scully and Ranil Jayawardena. Lee Rowley was drafted in as Scully’s replacement, however Guido now hears the Tories are considering plans to cut the number, down to one deputy chair and fewer vice chairs, with the vision of “moving forward as part of a smaller CCHQ team“. Each deputy chair gets a £10,000 salary boost paid for by Tory members – so that will save the Tory’s treasurers £80,000…