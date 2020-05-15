SNP MP Charged By Police Over Street Disturbance

SNP MP Steven Bonnar has been charged by police along with another man in connection to a street disturbance that took place last month. Guido readers may remember Bonnar as the MP who crossed his fingers while swearing into the commons, and got hot and bothered when Michael Gove referred to him as a nationalist. Odd.

In April Bonnar was filmed marching up to his neighbour’s house after the neighbour asked if his displaying a Celtic flag was necessary. The argument became increasingly heated, with the newly elected SNP MP calling his neighbour a “headcase“, and saying fight “any f*cking time”. Watch the shouty display here…

Guido particularly enjoyed the “I’m not a councillor, I’m an MP” line after Bonnar was repeatedly referred to as a councillor…