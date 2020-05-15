Ryan the Plumber on Abuse He’s Received for Understanding “Stay Alert” Messaging

Ryan the plumber, who went viral after describing the new ‘stay alert’ slogan as “not really hard to understand”, spoke to LBC today about the torrential abuse he’s received online for managing to comprehend the new messaging. Twitter lefties keeping it classy as per…

Despite having been giving free callouts to NHS workers, Ryan told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that he had been sent a picture of a doctor who sadly passed away, being told he was selfish and thick. He was also been ‘accused’ of being a Brexit voter, despite having voted Remain. Failure to grasp detail seems to be a common theme…