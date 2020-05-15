Entrepreneur and former Channel 4 boss Luke Johnson spiced up Question Time last night with his no-nonsense views on the need to end the lockdown to avoid the potential economic catastrophe claiming more lives than Coronavirus itself. Pointing out the problem that he was the only private sector panellist and therefore the only one who is at risk of actually losing their income because of the lockdown. Unsurprisingly short-sighted left-wingers are out in numbers slamming Johnson’s concerns about a depression…