NHS Hiring Climate Change Manager

Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust is on the lookout for new sustainability manager. Clearly a top priority now for the health service is to take a lead in combating climate change. It’s not like there’s anything else going on…

The advert, which repeatedly mentions “climate emergency“, “climate action” and “climate breakdown“, informs applicants that “clinical or environmental/sustainability qualifications or experience are desirable but not essential.” It goes on to boast about how much the hospitals are doing to combat global warming…

“In June 2019 Newcastle Hospitals became the first healthcare organisation in the world to declare a climate emergency, recognising the threat that climate breakdown poses to public health, and committing to becoming carbon neutral by 2040. Since making this public declaration the Trust has embedded climate action into its five year strategy”

That must be so reassuring for patients. Sadly for Guido readers hoping to get their hands on a cool £45,000 a year of taxpayer money, the deadline to apply was earlier this week…