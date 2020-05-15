Lobby Chairman Allows Filming of No. 10 Briefing

Guido’s campaign to get the daily No. 10 briefings filmed is clearly gathering pace – albeit with baby steps. Sky News broadcast Lobby Chairman Jason Groves allowing part of a briefing with the No. 10 spokesman to be filmed – something he’s been dead against thus far. Technically Guido thinks he is in breach of Lobby rules, so he will have to have a word with himself. It’s not the first time during this pandemic that senior journalists have opened up to the possibility of more transparent press briefings…