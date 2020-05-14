Welsh Government Allows Outdoor Picnics After Health Minister Pictured Picnicking Outdoors

The Welsh Government, fresh from confusing its own guidance about meeting members of other households, has now embarrassingly further liberalised restrictions after its own Health Minister was pictured breaking them. Despite calls to ‘Stay Home’, Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething was snapped by The Sun picnicking in a park over the Bank Holiday weekend. This was even before England had allowed that activity…

Guidance abruptly changed on Monday, after Gething was seen in the park over the weekend. The Welsh Government is now denying the change is anything to do with the incident. Of course it wasn’t…

Readers may remember Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething from his swearing at a colleague during an expletive ridden virtual Welsh Assembly appearance, sending Coronavirus letters to the wrong households, and charging the taxpayer many thousands of pounds for globetrotting. After surviving these scandals, he’s now single handedly changed lockdown policy in Wales to pretty much match England. Remarkable!