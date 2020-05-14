Rishi’s First Ever Rebellion

Whilst Remainers failed to pass their loopy anti-trade amendments last night, they did win one big name over to their cause. Rishi Sunak…

The Chancellor, who Guido understands has had a rough few days, accidentally voted the wrong way in Parliament’s buggy and unpopular new online voting portal. A source close to Rishi tells Guido that he was “definitely not delighted” at the turn of events, explaining that Parliament’s less than smooth digital voting arrangement is “not the easiest system to use. And if you do it wrong there is no way of correcting, unlike in person where you can walk through the lobby and cancel.” Less than ideal…

The Chancellor was not the only MP to fall foul of the new system last night, as his fromer SpAd and now East Surrey MP Claire Coutinho also slipped up, voting for an amendment she publicly opposed. Thankfully for fans of free trade, the Government’s majority was large enough to suffer this kind of accidental friendly-fire…