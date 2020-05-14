Momentum Continue Fighting Lost War

Like Japanese soldier Hiroo Onoda, who refused to surrender after the Second World War, Momentum are clearly refusing to accept defeat and surrender to Sir Keir. Five weeks on from the end of the Labour leadership election, the group today uploaded a video to their official YouTube channel instructing members how to phonebank for Rebecca Long-Bailey’s leadership campaign. After refusing to surrender, Onoda spent 29 years in the jungle – similarly Momentum are now deep in the political wilderness…