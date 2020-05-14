Should we end the lockdown because its justification – to prevent NHS services from being overwhelmed – has been achieved? Or would easing off now risk forcing us back into our homes?
Whilst there’ve been some hidden benefits to lockdown – decreases in pollution, fewer deaths from car accidents – haven’t these been outweighed by the colossal cost to the economy and our civil liberties? And how can the UK economy bounce back from this crisis?
On Live with Littlewood tonight, host Mark Littlewood will be joined by think tank experts and commentators for a thought-provoking and far-reaching interactive discussion.
Guests include author Toby Young, Madeline Grant of the Daily Telegraph, author and columnist Dominic Frisby, and City AM’s Rachel Cunliffe – plus John Ashmore, of CapX, Robert Colvile of the Centre for Policy Studies and Matthew Lesh of the Adam Smith Institute.
Or, for a brief taste of this new series of fascinating debates, watch our trailer on YouTube.