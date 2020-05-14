Global Coronavirus Slogans Compared

With continued bickering at home over the government’s new Coronavirus slogan, Guido thought it’d be worth taking a tour of the world to see how Britain’s new ‘stay alert’ slogan compares. If you have more accurate translations for some of these than Google Translate, do get in touch…
England: Stay alert – Control the virus – Save lives
France: Save lives – Remain prudent
Germany: Generate evidence – Share knowledge – Protect and improve health
Spain: We stop this virus together
China: Confidence consolidation – Mutual assistance – Scientific prevention – Precise policy implementation
India: We can stop Corona
Italy: Together, without fear
Japan: Stay home
Australia: Help stop the spread and stay healthy
New Zealand: Stay home – Break the chain of transmission – Save lives
New York: Stay home. Stop the spread.
Many countries, such as Canada and the US, haven’t bothered with official slogans at all. Guido can say with certainty that no other country on earth has devoted as much time and energy to talking about slogans as here in Britain…