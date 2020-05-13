Tory Staffer Expected Tory Colleagues to be Sharing Nazi Comments and Belittling the Poor

As the country begins returning to normality from today, so too does the drama of Westminster. Yesterday afternoon, outrage erupted in the Conservative parliamentary staffers’ Whatsapp group when a recently-hired researcher for Rob Roberts MP, Matthew Sprake, was caught trying to leak from the group when he accidentally sent screenshots of the chat to the chat itself. Captioned “Annoyingly. There’s nothing controversial. Just lots of people working really hard”. He really stuck his foot in it when he sent an accidental follow-up message to his new Westminster colleagues saying “I expected some [nazi] comments and belittling the poor”. This’ll generate some awkward encounters in Strangers when Parliament returns...

Sprake was promptly booted out of the group for breaking leaking rules, later conveying an apology via a friend that he was sending to screenshots to “a friend as a joke… completely my bad and poor form. Will be speaking to my boss about it.” Guido reminds staffers to be more careful when leaking screenshots from their group in future…