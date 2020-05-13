THE PATH TO PROSPERITY

Capitalism is quickly falling out of favour with the middle class across the Western world.

Even pre-pandemic, the coming decades were likely to present numerous challenges – from exponentially accelerating technology to dealing with an aging population; from repressive taxation to the sustainability of education and health care costs – and more.

In a live IEA webinar, former MEP Dan Hannan discusses the road ahead with Daniel Lacalle, author of “Freedom or Equality: The Key to Prosperity Through Social Capitalism”.

In his book, Lacalle addresses these future challenges whilst presenting a fresh examination of Social Capitalism – an option that could, he argues, deliver worldwide growth and prosperity.

