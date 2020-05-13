Labour Councillors Encouraged to Jump the Testing Queue Ahead of Key Workers

Unlike when CCHQ encouraged symptomatic party members to get tested, Labour councillors in Enfield have been caught actively being told to jump the queue ahead of key workers in getting tests. Hopefully NHS staff in Enfield will be sympathetic to the idea that Labour councillors are a bigger priority than themselves…
An email from the Enfield Councillor responsible for health and social care, Alev Cazimoglu, informs the Labour group that while the Lea Valley test centre is now up and running, colleagues better hurry before the tests are “rolled out to all key workers in the next few days“. The Conservative Opposition Leader has said this is “disgraceful behaviour… key workers on the frontline should always be the first to receive COVID-19 tests not elected councillors”…
Read the email in full below…
Dear all,
The Lea Valley Covid-19 test centre is up and running today for council employees should they require testing, this also includes councillors.
There is no need to pre book a slot today, just turn up and have your ID. This is likely to change and rolled out to all key workers in the next few days and eventually general public at some point – who will need to book a slot in advance.
The current capacity is 400 tests a day. Please see link below. There is also some testing available at Chase Farm Hospital site. Key workers will include people like funeral directors but information is available on link when they go on to book.
gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested
Stay well Alev
