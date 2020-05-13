Labour Councillors Encouraged to Jump the Testing Queue Ahead of Key Workers

Unlike when CCHQ encouraged symptomatic party members to get tested, Labour councillors in Enfield have been caught actively being told to jump the queue ahead of key workers in getting tests. Hopefully NHS staff in Enfield will be sympathetic to the idea that Labour councillors are a bigger priority than themselves…

An email from the Enfield Councillor responsible for health and social care, Alev Cazimoglu, informs the Labour group that while the Lea Valley test centre is now up and running, colleagues better hurry before the tests are “rolled out to all key workers in the next few days“. The Conservative Opposition Leader has said this is “disgraceful behaviour… key workers on the frontline should always be the first to receive COVID-19 tests not elected councillors”…



Read the email in full below…