Actress Meggie Foster has brilliantly captured the spectacular war of words between Caroline Flint and Emily Thornberry that took place in the wake of the general election. Worth a watch…

Off the back of the TikTok doing the rounds, a source close to Ms Flint relays the unsurprising news that Thornberry is not proceeding with the threatened legal action, and it was “obviously just done to shut down journalists during leadership debate, as Caroline would’ve won”. Shocker.