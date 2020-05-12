Sunak Rejects Furlough ‘Addiction’ Claim

Last week Rishi Sunak found himself in hot water when The Times reported a “senior government source” saying “People are addicted to the [furloughing] scheme”. Along with multiple reports the Government was about to reduce the furlough support from 80% to 60%, Sunak took the opportunity this afternoon to reject both claims, committing to continuing the Government’s wage support as it is for another four months; and saying he doesn’t agree with claims that workers had become “addicted” to furlough. Guido imagines last week’s outrage brigade won’t share his on-the-record rejection as much as the original off-the-record claim…

Treasury questions also saw some initial awkward technological difficulties…