Government Approval Dips

New data from YouGov today shows a small dip in approval and sharp rise in disapproval of the Government from the voting public. Whilst still in positive territory, and certainly more popular than it was at the start of the year, it is clear the Government has taken a knock. Research company Savanta has found the personal ratings of senior cabinet ministers have fallen too, Boris collapsing by 17 points to just +8, Hancock falling by seven points to +10, and Rishi Sunak dipping by three points to +26. Meanwhile Starmer has inched up by two points to +9…

It’s clear the tactics of opposition parties to present a lockdown loosening as ‘confusing’ have had some success. People parrot the ‘this is confusing’ line to pollsters, as it means they don’t have to pay much attention. Starmer knows this, and his coordinated ‘operation befuddle’ has cut through. The Tories can’t rely on inept opposition any more…