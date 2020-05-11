Diane Abbott Accuses White People of Playing “Divide and Rule”… Again

Eight years on from Diane’s infamous “white people” Twitter rage, Abbott has again returned to making sweeping racial statements, reiterating her infamous “White people love playing divide and rule” claim. Last month in a private Zoom call discussion with left-wing BAME Labour members – including Faiza Shaheen, Zarah Sultana, Clive Lewis and Bell Ribeiro-Addy – Abbott argued the leaked Labour report proved white people play the divide and rule card:

“We need unity between black, Asian, minority ethnic and Muslim people – we need the maximum public show of unity. Because time after time in the past 32 years I’ve seen efforts of people to organise disrupted by white people playing the ‘divide and rule’ card, and this time we can’t allow that to happen.”

Guido would have thought that logically it is her call for non-white unity that is divisive …