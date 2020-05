Sir Keir dodged a question this morning on his LBC phone in about calling for an extension to the transition period. The former Remainer-in-Chief is now saying he wants to see a deal done by the end of the year, refusing to commit to calling for a pause in the process. Now the line is “we’re a long way from December so we’ll see how we get on”. A clear sign he’s keen not to appear too Remainy. What a shift…