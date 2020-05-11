Maitlis Tweets Corona Conspiracy Theory

Emily Maitlis is raising eyebrows across Westminster for a tweet speculating as to whether any confusion over Boris’ statement last night is “part of a larger strategy of deniability”, suggesting that Number 10’s strategy may be “we will give you the chance to make your own choices. Please don’t blame us for what comes next.“ A pretty bold piece of speculation, especially given how at pains the Number 10 press operation has been today to clear up any semblance of confusion…

What I am struggling to understand is if all the confusion sown last night was unintended, or part of a larger strategy of deniability: ie “we will give you the chance to make your own choices. Please don’t blame us for what comes next. “ — emily m (@maitlis) May 11, 2020

BBC’s News and Current Affairs boss Francesca Unsworth emailed BBC journalists just last month imploring them to not exchange opinions on social media. Also worth remembering that most things in politics are more cock up than conspiracy…