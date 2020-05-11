How the Four Nations Compare on Covid

Seeing as the Scottish and Welsh executives have got assertive today about their differing approaches – nations under the respective control of the SNP and the Labour Party – it seemed to Guido like a good moment to compare their efforts on testing for Covid-19 and fighting the spread of the disease. Using data from the regional public health authorities published on May 9 it would seem that Northern Ireland is way ahead of the other regions, it was testing at 10 times the rate of Scotland, which is testing at the lowest rate. England is testing for Covid at more than double the rate of Scotland…

How successful have the measures to reduce the number of cases been – when adjusted for population size? Wales had substantially more new cases compared to the other regions.

It is clear from the official figures that Scotland and Wales are doing less well when it comes to testing as well as suppressing the number of new cases. Yet their heads of government this morning seem more focused on slogans…

NB There is a lot of disagreement about the differing methods of recording deaths. The differing ways Covid deaths are recorded in care homes arguably renders the statistics unusable. At some future point a comparison of excess deaths will be made.