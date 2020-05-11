Cameron’s Cooped Up Lock Down

While politics returned to its traditional divided state over the weekend as Boris announced the steps out of lockdown, David Cameron can only have been too happy to be sitting this one out, spending the weekend – as documented by SamCam’s Instagram – assembling a new chicken coop in his Cotswold house’s garden. At £949, it’ll fit in perfectly with Cameron’s other overpriced farming equipment…

As coincidence would have it, Cameron appears to have purchased the very same “Eglu Cube Chicken Coop” as the one made famous last December by Jolyon Maugham; though Guido has concerns the henhouse may have been mis-sold. The manufacturer’s website boasts the product includes a “Fox Resistant Chicken Run”, which, as Jolyon revealed, clearly isn’t very effective. Hopefully Cameron has bought the requisite kimono and baseball bat set…