Boris’ Five Guys Lockdown Lunch

While the rest of the country enjoyed the sunshine from home on the VE Day bank holiday, the Prime Minister and his team bucked down to work on the next phase of lockdown over milkshakes and burgers from Five Guys. The bemused daughter of a deliveroo driver who found himself delivering to Downing Street shared the calorific order with her TikTok following:

Boris and his team munched away on a milkshakes, cheeseburgers, an all beef hotdog, several portions of chips (both regular and cajun style) as well as a veggie sandwich, while crafting what to put in Sunday’s statement. The sugar rush is sure to have helped the team to Stay Alert…