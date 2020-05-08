V-EC Day As Electoral Commission Finally Defeated

Last night I found out that @metpoliceuk, after investigation and consultation with @cpsuk, has rejected the trumped-up charges against @vote_leave and me by the kangaroo court that is @ElectoralCommUK. After four hellish years, it's finally over! Thank you for your support! x pic.twitter.com/M7wH4vgm3d— Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 8, 2020
Today is of course VE day, enjoy the celebrations. Darren Grimes and Alan Halsall will be celebrating more than most today, because it sees final victory for them over the biased Electoral Commission. Both Darren Grimes of BeLeave and Alan Halsall of Vote Leave have been written to by the Metropolitan Police confirming it will not be acting on allegations made against them by the Electoral Commission and various Remain campaigners. This marks the very end of a three year ordeal for both of them. Congratulations!
Here’s a timeline of the three year ordeal:
Jolyon, Carole, and the biased Electoral Commission have a lot to answer for. As Vote Leave’s Paul Stephenson puts it “we wish them well“…