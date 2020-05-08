V-EC Day As Electoral Commission Finally Defeated

Last night I found out that @metpoliceuk, after investigation and consultation with @cpsuk, has rejected the trumped-up charges against @vote_leave and me by the kangaroo court that is @ElectoralCommUK. After four hellish years, it's finally over! Thank you for your support! x pic.twitter.com/M7wH4vgm3d — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 8, 2020

Today is of course VE day, enjoy the celebrations. Darren Grimes and Alan Halsall will be celebrating more than most today, because it sees final victory for them over the biased Electoral Commission. Both Darren Grimes of BeLeave and Alan Halsall of Vote Leave have been written to by the Metropolitan Police confirming it will not be acting on allegations made against them by the Electoral Commission and various Remain campaigners. This marks the very end of a three year ordeal for both of them. Congratulations!

Here’s a timeline of the three year ordeal:

23 June 2016 – UK votes to leave the EU by a margin of 52% to 48%

– UK votes to leave the EU by a margin of 52% to 48% August 2016 – Electoral Commission investigates Vote Leave’s spending for the first time, but finds no evidence of wrongdoing

February 2017 – Electoral Commission investigates Vote Leave's spending for the second time, but again finds no evidence of wrongdoing

– Electoral Commission investigates Vote Leave’s spending for the second time, but again finds no evidence of wrongdoing October 2017 – The Good Law Project, led by Jolyon Maugham, begins proceedings to seek a judicial review against the Electoral Commission’s decision not to open a formal investigation into the spending of Vote Leave and Darren Grimes

November 2017 – Electoral Commission investigates Vote Leave spending for a third time

– Electoral Commission investigates Vote Leave spending for a third time July 2018 – The Electoral Commission concludes its investigation and determines that Vote Leave exceeded its campaign spending limit due to joint spending under a ‘common plan’ with Darren Grimes/BeLeave. The Commission fined and referred both Alan Halsall, the responsible person for Vote Leave, and Mr Grimes to the Metropolitan Police

July 2018 – Guido helps launch a crowdfunder to enable Darren to fight the Electoral Commission

– Guido helps launch a crowdfunder to enable Darren to fight the Electoral Commission August 2019 – Darren Grimes successfully appeals against the Electoral Commission’s fine of £20,000

May 2020 – the Metropolitan Police drop their investigation into Alan Halsall and Darren Grimes

Jolyon, Carole, and the biased Electoral Commission have a lot to answer for. As Vote Leave’s Paul Stephenson puts it “we wish them well“…