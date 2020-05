WATCH: Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s message to the nation and the commonwealth on Victory in Europe (VE) Day, 8 May 1945. https://t.co/UyXz7SWRq2 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 8, 2020

75 years ago today, after 6 years of war, during which at one time the British people stood alone for a year against the fearsome Nazi war machine, Churchill spoke to the nation on VE Day, telling them with understatement:

“We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing.”