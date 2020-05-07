How is the US reacting to – and dealing with – Covid-19?
News channels in the UK only look to the latest speech by Donald Trump. But what’s really happening in the States during the pandemic? And how will the US counter the deep economic impact of the coronavirus?
Tonight – live at 5 – the IEA’s Mark Littlewood will be joined by leading figures from US think tanks to provide insight and on-the-ground analysis.
Guest speakers will be Ryan Bourne [R. Evan Scharf Chair for the Public Understanding of Economics, CATO], Joseph H Lehman [President, Mackinac Centre] and Dr Tom Palmer [Executive Vice President for International Programs, Atlas Network].
Join us – and take part in – Covid-19: Views from Across the Pond, live at 5, here on YouTube.