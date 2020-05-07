Sadiq Avoids Assembly Questions for Sixth Week in a Row

Sadiq Khan refused to attend the London Assembly today, entering the sixth week he has avoided scrutiny from MLA’s. Assembly Members have been attempting to get Sadiq to return to work, answering questions as he ordinarily would. He’s managed to wriggle out of them as nothing was scheduled previously do to the expected election…

Khan’s office claimed he was too busy to answer questions, yet the Mayor has had time to answer celebrity questions about how he’s coping with lockdown and what books, TV shows, and albums he’s been relaxing with at home. Why is Sadiq hiding when he has serious questions to answer over decisions he made for the transport system.