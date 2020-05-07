Fourth Time Lucky for The Telegraph

This morning we saw a spate of ‘Exclusive to all news outlets everywhere‘ going round, with almost all major papers – with the noticeable exception of The Times – splashing on a loosening of the lockdown coming from Monday. All readers will be delighted to hear prospective news of unlimited exercise; being able to relax in the park; and pubs and cafes opening their gardens, though Guido fears Telegraph readers may be growing sceptical of lockdown winddown claims given today’s edition is the fourth time they’ve been promised an end to the lockdown by the paper’s headline in the last fortnight. It’s verging on becoming a ‘boy who cried “the lockdown is ending”’ situation…