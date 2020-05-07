Now Corbyn Joins Abbott and Ribeiro-Addy in Another Zoom Chat for Antisemites

Last week, Keir Starmer was forced to admonish Diane Abbott and Bell Ribeiro-Addy for taking part in a Zoom chat with a number of notorious Labour antisemites, including Jackie Walker and Tony Greenstein. His warning clearly made no difference as Guido can now reveal just a day later Abbott and Ribeiro-Addy – who this time was hosting – held a Zoom festival sharing a platform with notorious Anti-Zionist Chris Williamson supporter Lindsey German. This time the pair were joined by Jeremy Corbyn and Apsana Begum…

German – who is the convenor of Stop the War Coalition – has:

Claimed Israel is an “apartheid state“ and a “racist endeavour“

Wrote articles denying antisemitism in Labour’s ranks

Claimed accusations of antisemitism in Labour are “lies and slander”

Claims Chris Williamson’s suspension was “unwarranted” because his remarks were not antisemitic

Shared content saying “Zionism is racist”

Shared content saying accusations of antisemitism in Labour are simply “smearing of Jeremy Corbyn”

Keir Starmer passed up the opportunity to act the first time Abbott and Ribeiro-Addy shared an online platform with antisemites, will he assert his authority this time?