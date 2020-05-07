Now Corbyn Joins Abbott and Ribeiro-Addy in Another Zoom Chat for Antisemites

Last week, Keir Starmer was forced to admonish Diane Abbott and Bell Ribeiro-Addy for taking part in a Zoom chat with a number of notorious Labour antisemites, including Jackie Walker and Tony Greenstein. His warning clearly made no difference as Guido can now reveal just a day later Abbott and Ribeiro-Addy – who this time was hosting – held a Zoom festival sharing a platform with notorious Anti-Zionist Chris Williamson supporter Lindsey German. This time the pair were joined by Jeremy Corbyn and Apsana Begum…

German – who is the convenor of Stop the War Coalition – has:

  • Claimed Israel is an “apartheid state and a “racist endeavour
  • Wrote articles denying antisemitism in Labour’s ranks
  • Claimed accusations of antisemitism in Labour are “lies and slander”
  • Claims Chris Williamson’s suspension was “unwarranted” because his remarks were not antisemitic
  • Shared content saying “Zionism is racist”
  • Shared content saying accusations of antisemitism in Labour are simply “smearing of Jeremy Corbyn”

Keir Starmer passed up the opportunity to act the first time Abbott and Ribeiro-Addy shared an online platform with antisemites, will he assert his authority this time?
mdi-tag-outline Antisemitism
mdi-account-multiple-outline Bell Ribeiro-Addy Diane Abbott Jeremy Corbyn Lindsey German
mdi-timer May 7 2020 @ 16:38 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story