Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions
The long-awaited return of Boris to the Commons…
- Simon Jupp (Con)
- Theresa Villiers (Con)
- Andrew Bowie (Con)
- Mike Amesbury (Lab)
- Rehman Chishti (Con)
- Justin Madders (Lab)
- Ben Bradley (Con)
- Mhairi Black (SNP)
- Simon Fell (Con)
- David Linden (SNP)
- Rob Butler (Con)
- Lilian Greenwood (Lab)
- Kate Griffiths (Con)
- Imran Hussain (Lab)
- Henry Smith (Con)
- Sir Edward Davey (LibDem)
- Mrs Natalie Elphicke (Con)
- Conor McGinn (Lab)
- Huw Merriman (Con)
- Caroline Lucas (Green)
- Holly Mumby-Croft (Con)
- Hannah Bardell (SNP)