Virtual PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions

The long-awaited return of Boris to the Commons…

  • Simon Jupp (Con)
  • Theresa Villiers (Con)
  • Andrew Bowie (Con)
  • Mike Amesbury (Lab)
  • Rehman Chishti (Con)
  • Justin Madders (Lab)
  • Ben Bradley (Con)
  • Mhairi Black (SNP)
  • Simon Fell (Con)
  • David Linden (SNP)
  • Rob Butler (Con)
  • Lilian Greenwood (Lab)
  • Kate Griffiths (Con)
  • Imran Hussain (Lab)
  • Henry Smith (Con)
  • Sir Edward Davey (LibDem)
  • Mrs Natalie Elphicke (Con)
  • Conor McGinn (Lab)
  • Huw Merriman (Con)
  • Caroline Lucas (Green)
  • Holly Mumby-Croft (Con)
  • Hannah Bardell (SNP)
mdi-tag-outline PMQs
mdi-timer May 6 2020 @ 11:50 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story