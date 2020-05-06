Have You Tried Turning It Off and On Again?

The NHS app appears to have admitted what the DHSC press office tried to obscure in their rebuttal to Guido last night – that its contact tracing will not work seamlessly in the background. Users seemingly have to continually relaunch the app to keep it running, draining battery and reducing the app’s effectiveness. This is only necessary because the NHS has refused to go with Apple and Google’s API (used in neighbouring countries) that allows low energy bluetooth to operate in the background with privacy safeguards…