Matt Hancock: Tone Police

Yesterday Matt Hancock landed himself in hot water by disapprovingly commenting on the tone of new shadow minister Rosena Allin-Khan during a debate, prompting immediate backlash from the quick-to-offence brigade, with the line “he wouldn’t have castigated a man’s tone” being trotted out. Guido’s been through the archives and found 44 examples from Matt Hancock of commenting on “tone” that undermine this outrage. Since his election in 2010, Hancock has chastised the tone of 11 MPs, only two of whom were women – Allin-Khan yesterday and Caroline Lucas. Man or woman, black or white, everyone is equal under the spotlight of Matt Hancock’s tone policing…