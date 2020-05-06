Labour MP Blames Sadiq for TfL Workers Deaths

Bolshy new Corbynista MP Sam Tarry was candid with Dan Wooton on TalkRADIO yesterday evening. The former TSSA transport union official sounded off about the poor PPE and late decision making for TfL workers:

“In London for example 26 bus drivers lost their lives because, you know, there’s a strong argument they didn’t have either the right PPE, or certainly it took a long while to shut off certain entrances onto the bus.”

Who is responsible for decisions surrounding transport in London? Mayor Sadiq Khan…