UK-US Free Trade Agreement Negotiations Have Officially Begun

Despite Covid-19, UK-US Free Trade Agreement negotiations officially started today, with 100 negotiators on each side conducting talks over the next two weeks. The next negotiating round is already scheduled for June. UK chief negotiator Oliver Griffiths, spoke with his US equivalent Dan Mullaney, this afternoon kicking off the formal talks via video link. These negotiations are building on groundwork laid out by the Trade and Investment Working Group, which was established back in July 2017…

An FTA is a priority for both the UK and the US, with both sides having incentives to conduct talks at pace. Backbench Tories are delighted. They had been calling for US talks to operate concurrently with EU talks as a matter of leverage. Especially in the context of our Covid induced downturn, the more FTAs the better…

Policy papers:

The UK’s Approach to Trade Negotiations with the US

U.S. Negotiating Objectives for the UK