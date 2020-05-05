Patrick Vallance: SAGE Considering Economic Sub-Group

After the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group released their full membership list yesterday, the lack of any economists on the committee – despite the economic effect of the pandemic having an inevitable impact on public health – was stark, with the Adam Smith Institute called on the Government to listen to a broader range of experts. Today Greg Clarke asked Sir Patrick Vallance this exact question, with Sir Patrick has now revealed to the Health Committee that SAGE is looking at whether to set up a sub-group on economics. He emphasised, however, “SAGE can’t become the integration of all knowledge to give government advice across every single aspect of this”, explaining at the moment the economic-side of the government’s response is integrated later in the government process. Guido imagines the Guardian can’t wait to scoop the presence of any right-wingers on that subcommittee…