Comrade Claudia Calls for Coronavirus Ceasefire

Claudia Webbe may only have been an MP for four months, it doesn’t stop her dreaming big; whilst some of her contemporaries are helping out foodbanks are asking about PPE provision, the new MP for Leicester East has her dreams set on something grander: world peace…

She’s currently asking MPs to back calls for “the urgent need for a global ceasefire in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic” and said while it welcomed that the UK government has endorsed a call from the UN’s Secretary-General for peace, “there is no evidence of any action being taken on the ground with the RAF continuing to fly troops around the world”. The RAF actually took action against Daesh today. This is the same ‘anti-conflict’ Claudia Webbe who once delivered a speech under the pictures of Che Guevara and Lenin…

Webbe calls on the government to “use this moment to end the intolerable suffering caused by global conflicts“. Even John Lennon would have said this is a bit farfetched…

Read her letter in full below…