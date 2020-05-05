Bassetlaw MP Proves His Little Britain Devotion

Yesterday Guido had a good laugh about new MP Brendan Clarke-Smith’s office messing up in accidentally thanking fictional Little Britain character Marjorie Dawes for her work in the local community during lockdown. Clarke-Smith told Guido it was particularly embarrassing given he’s such a fan of the sketch show he’s even seen it live. During education questions today Guido spotted Brendan sneak in a Little Britain reference as a nod to his cock up, which clearly flew over the head of Gavin Williamson. He’s the biggest fan in the Westminster village…
