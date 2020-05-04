SAGE Committee Includes No Economists

The revelation of SAGE’s membership has shown that not a single economist is sitting on the committee that appears to be advising continued economic lockdown. Not ideal…

The Adam Smith Institute are calling on the Government to listen to a broader range of experts when considering the process of winding down the lockdown:

“The lockdown is having a huge impact on our lives and livelihoods. Our wellbeing is intrinsically linked to our economic prosperity. Millions of jobs are on the line. Thousands of businesses are on the verge of collapse. “It is essential that Government policy is based on a wide array of perspectives — but to exclude mainstream economics is a blindspot of exceptional proportions. It leaves gaps in ideas and solutions at a time when we cannot afford any mistakes to be made.”

Ignoring the economic ramifications will have knock on effects on lives and livelihoods too…